MILTON, Del. - The University of Delaware Cooperative Extension hosted an event at the Milton Public Library called Kids In The Kitchen.
Parents brought their kids to the library for an interactive lesson about vegetables and healthy eating. The event incorporated physical activity and a hands on project. The activity required kids to stand on one side of the room if they liked the vegetable that was named and vice versa.
Mary Edwards with the UD Cooperative Extension said it's important for kids to learn healthy eating habits.
"We have a curriculum and it's always zeroed around nutrition and trying to teach the kids different habits, eating habits, everything that would make them healthier.
10-year-old Emmalyn Acevedo has been attending the events at the library this week. She said she enjoyed Thursday's event and learned something new.
"It's very fun. I got to learn a couple of things about health and food groups."
At the end of the event, the kids were able to try the vegetables they learned about including cucumbers, tomatoes and celery. The kids made a popular snack called Ants on a Log.
Kids In The Kitchen is a free annual summer event. Another session will be held at the Milton Public Library on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. To attend, you have to register at the library.