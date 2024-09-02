Labor Day Weekend: A popular time for beach vacations and a crucial time for small businesses

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach is a popular spot for holiday weekends, drawing in crowds that local shops rely on. For small businesses, especially those on the boardwalk, Labor Day weekend is a critical time to boost sales before the slower season begins.
Mark Blattel, from Rehoboth Toy and Kite, says fun displays that catch the eye of families are key to attracting customers. "They have a fun time playing with the toys and getting together as a family, and then making purchases, which is good for us," he shared.
Shops in Rehoboth Beach offer unique gifts that you won't find elsewhere, and for out-of-state visitors, no sales tax in Delaware is a big draw. Robert Howley, who works at Shades, notes that while many people take time off on Labor Day, it's a busy time for small business owners. "We're really excited to have the tourists come in and shop for what they want while they're here," he said.
Though many stores close for the off-season, some remain open year-round. So before heading to big retailers, consider stopping by your local stores and shopping small.