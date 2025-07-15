SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As development continues across Sussex County, county council will soon weigh a series of recommendations aimed at managing growth and preserving the region's character.
To address the growth, the Sussex County Council formed a Land Use Reform Working Group earlier this year. After six meetings, the group has proposed 22 recommendations, though council says that may be consolidated, to guide future development including higher-density zoning, increased building heights, and improved alignment between infrastructure upgrades and new construction.
County council said Tuesday they want to take the first few recommendations and draft ordinances as soon as possible. The land use group has two meetings remaining, and could have a third if deemed necessary.
Some locals say the effort is a step in the right direction.
“It does wreak havoc on our land and our environment and... subsequently everything,” said Sheila Powalski. “You want to hear the people who live here, who've been here their whole life and are so not used to the busyness aspect of the growth.”
Others, who've lived in Sussex County their whole life, like Laurence Burke, remain skeptical.
“I do not believe the working group is going to fix the problem,” said Burke. “The only thing that will fix the problem is when they raise our property taxes to be equivalent with the property taxes of the places the people that are moving here come from.”
County Council members say the drafted ordinances from the recommendations would be subject to public hearings first.
Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum expressed concern that developers may attempt to rush applications before any new regulations take effect. That sentiment was echoed by several other council members, prompting discussions around a “pending ordinance doctrine,” a legal measure that could potentially prevent a flood of premature filings.
The land use group has their seventh meeting July 24.