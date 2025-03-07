REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation will close the southbound lane of Munchy Branch Road between Wolf Neck Road and Field Lane beginning Monday, March 10.
The closure is expected to last through early May as crews work on a shared-use path and install new drainage elements.
During the project, southbound traffic will be permitted to travel in the northbound lane, while northbound traffic will not be allowed through the work zone.
Drivers heading north on Munchy Branch Road will need to take a right onto Coastal Highway, then another right onto Wolf Neck Road, followed by a right back onto Munchy Branch Road. DelDOT cautions drivers that there may be traffic delays from the roadwork.
A workshop was held by DelDOT in 2023 to discuss providing a low-stress connection between the Junction-Breakwater trial and the existing side path network along Warrington Road. This included improvements like a 10 foot pathway near Munchy Branch Road.