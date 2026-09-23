BERLIN, Md. — Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures beginning Monday, Sept. 28, as work continues on a widening project along MD 589, (Racetrack Road), at US 50.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said the work is connected to the Coastal Square commercial development. This portion of the project is expected to take about three weeks, weather permitting.
Reynolds Excavating of Princess Anne, the developer’s contractor, will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Crews will use flaggers, variable message signs, arrow boards and cones to guide drivers through the work zone.
The project includes widening the acceleration and deceleration lanes on US 50 at MD 589. Intermittent single-lane closures are also planned along MD 589 between US 50 and MD 707, or Grays Corner Road.
Drivers can also expect single-lane closures in the westbound right lane and deceleration lane of US 50 between Brader Lane and MD 589 in Berlin.