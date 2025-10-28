Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. A few showers this afternoon. High 57F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.