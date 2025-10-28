BERLIN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is advising drivers that road construction tied to a new commercial development will begin Saturday, Nov. 1, at the US 50 (Ocean Gateway) and MD 589 (Racetrack Road) intersection in Worcester County. Work is expected to continue through the spring of 2026, weather permitting.
The improvements are part of the upcoming Coastal Square project, a shopping center and apartment complex planned for the south side of US 50. The project will create a four-way intersection by adding a fourth leg to the existing junction and removing the traffic signal at Brader Lane.
Additional upgrades include widening and resurfacing both east- and westbound lanes of US 50, installing new pavement markings, and making stormwater system improvements to support the development.
Drivers should expect 24-hour single-lane closures and flagging operations throughout the construction period. The work will be handled by Reynolds Excavating of Princess Anne, which will use cones, flaggers, and arrow boards to guide traffic safely through the area.