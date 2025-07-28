SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Nighttime lane closures are underway along sections of Route 1 in Sussex County, as the Delaware Department of Transportation conducts routine bridge inspections.
According to the agency, DelDOT will inspect the bridge that crosses the Mispillion River near Milford and the one that crosses the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. The inspections will require lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Wednesday, July 30, weather permitting.
Officials say the closures will take place:
- Sunday, July 27: Single left lane closed on Route 1 south between Northeast Front Street and Cedar Beach Road.
- Monday, July 28: Single left lane closed on Route 1 north between Cedar Beach Road and Northeast Front Street.
- Tuesday, July 29 and Wednesday, July 30: Alternating single right lane closures between Bay Vista Road and Bay Road.
All work zones will be confined to the areas immediately surrounding the bridges. DelDOT says access to ramps will be maintained throughout the inspection period, and at least one lane will remain open in each direction.
The agency is encouraging drivers to use caution when traveling through the work zones and to expect minor delays overnight.