A busy Adidas store at the Tanger Outlets just hours before Christmas Day.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - With Christmas Day just hours away, shoppers at Tanger Outlets and local grocery stores in Sussex County were in full holiday mode Tuesday, scrambling to pick up last-minute gifts and goodies for family and friends.

Shawn Powell, a Laurel resident, is usually an early shopper, but made the trip to Georgetown after checking multiple stores for a missing holiday essential—eggnog.

"I’ve been to three other places, and they said they had plenty, so I came right here," Powell said. "There’s always something you forget."

For many, like Powell, it’s a last-minute rush, even if most of the holiday shopping is done. “My wife and I usually plan ahead, but there’s always something we need to grab at the last minute,” said Powell.

Others, like Cliff Jordan and Ted Mordecai, value the gesture of gift-giving over when they were purchased.

"It's about connecting with your family, surprising them, and giving them a good feeling for the season," said Jordan.

Whether shoppers planned early or are hoping for last-minute deliveries, it’s clear that the thought behind the gift matters most during the holiday season.

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

