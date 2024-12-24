REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - With Christmas Day just hours away, shoppers at Tanger Outlets and local grocery stores in Sussex County were in full holiday mode Tuesday, scrambling to pick up last-minute gifts and goodies for family and friends.
Shawn Powell, a Laurel resident, is usually an early shopper, but made the trip to Georgetown after checking multiple stores for a missing holiday essential—eggnog.
"I’ve been to three other places, and they said they had plenty, so I came right here," Powell said. "There’s always something you forget."
For many, like Powell, it’s a last-minute rush, even if most of the holiday shopping is done. “My wife and I usually plan ahead, but there’s always something we need to grab at the last minute,” said Powell.
Others, like Cliff Jordan and Ted Mordecai, value the gesture of gift-giving over when they were purchased.
"It's about connecting with your family, surprising them, and giving them a good feeling for the season," said Jordan.
Whether shoppers planned early or are hoping for last-minute deliveries, it’s clear that the thought behind the gift matters most during the holiday season.