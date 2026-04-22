DOVER, Del.- A new bill introduced in the Delaware General Assembly would create additional legal protections for first responders while they are working.
Senate Bill 284, also called the “First State Emergency Response Act,” was introduced Tuesday by State Sen. Eric Buckson, R–South Dover, and House Republican Leader Tim Dukes, R–Laurel.
The legislation would make it a Class A misdemeanor for someone to cross a marked barrier set by a first responder or ignore a verbal warning and come within 25 feet of them with the intent to interfere, threaten, or harass.
The proposal applies to law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and fire police officers.
Supporters of the bill say it is intended to help first responders do their jobs without interference during emergency situations.
The bill has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee for review.