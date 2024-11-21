MILFORD, Del. — The City of Milford finalized its initial inventory Nov. 20 of service lines connecting water mains to properties, as required by the Environmental Protection Agency's updated Lead and Copper Rule.
The results of the inventory are as follows:
- 3 lead service lines
- 114 galvanized service lines, which the EPA considers at risk for lead contamination
- 2,740 service lines with "unknown" materials, currently under review
The city emphasized that Milford’s drinking water remains safe and lead-free. Residents can review the full Water Quality Report at cityofmilford.com/84/Water-Wastewater.
“Your safety is our priority,” the city said in a statement.
Property owners with lead, galvanized, or “unknown” service lines have been notified through letters, which include guidance and next steps. The city plans to replace all lead and at-risk lines by 2037 and has secured funding to support these efforts.
Jill Lewandowski lives in Milford, and she's concerned.
"I might be getting some gallon jugs of water for awhile just to make sure that I'm okay or maybe getting my own water tested to see what the levels read in the water in my home," said Lewandowski.
Milford mayor Todd Culotta emphasized that this report was part of a federally-mandated inventory.
"There's no lead in our system as far as lead in the water," said Culotta.