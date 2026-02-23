LEWES, Del. — The Lewes Board of Public Works is responding to a power outage affecting the city and its wastewater treatment plant as a winter storm moves through the area.
In a statement, Lewes BPW said, “We are currently experiencing a power outage, and our crews are working diligently to restore service as safely and quickly as possible.”
The utility said the outage is also impacting the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
“Due to the outage, the wastewater treatment plant is impacted. Please refrain from flushing toilets and limit water use until further notice to help prevent system issues,” the statement said.
Lewes BPW is also urging people who live there to stay off the roads unless necessary and to avoid potential hazards caused by the storm.
“We also urge everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and stay clear of downed power lines, fallen tree limbs, and flooded areas. Safety remains our top priority,” according to the statement.
The utility thanked the community for its patience as crews work to restore power.
“We appreciate your patience and cooperation as the winter storm continues to impact our area. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” Lewes BPW said.
Anyone with an emergency to report is asked to contact the Lewes Board of Public Works at 302-645-6228.