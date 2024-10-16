Lewes Dog Grooming

One couple is pushing Lewes to allow them to operate a dog grooming business inside their basement. 

LEWES, Del.- One couple is pushing for permission to clean dogs in their own home. The Lewes Planning Commission is set to discuss a potential change to the city code. The change could pave the way for the local couple to operate a dog grooming business inside their basement.

According to the meeting agenda, officials will consider amending the code to allow the company in the couple's basement. As it stands, dog grooming salons are not classified as home-based businesses under current city regulations.

