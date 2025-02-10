LEWES, Del. - The Lewes City Council is set to discuss a resolution supporting a grant application to fund the replacement of the Canalfront Park playground at its meeting Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
The resolution backs an application for up to $225,000 through the Delaware Outdoor Recreation, Park, and Trail grant program to help cover the estimated $455,417 project cost. The city plans to secure the remaining funds through its budget process.
City officials say the existing playground, built in 2009, no longer meets current playground standards and lacks accessibility for people with mobility challenges and other disabilities.
Back in October, the park was closed for renovations.
Canalfront Park is a neighborhood park vital to meeting the recreation needs of the children and families of Lewes, as well as those who visit, according to city officials.