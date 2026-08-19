LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Planning Commission voted Wednesday to recommend a moratorium on all major subdivision applications as the city works to update its comprehensive plan and respond to requirements under Senate Bill 23.
The recommendation will now go before the Lewes mayor and City Council for consideration.
Senate Bill 23 aims to increase the availability of affordable housing across Delaware. Lewes officials have previously pushed back against the legislation, which requires future development applications to conform directly to a municipality’s approved comprehensive plan.
Lewes is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan.
The timing has raised concerns among members of the Planning Commission, who say a temporary pause on major subdivisions would give the city time to complete its updated plan.
Howard Tripp, a Lewes resident, said the city should consider accelerating that process.
“If the Planning Commission accelerate its timetable and comes up with a complete comprehensive plan by January, it's it will be exempted from SB 23 until that plan expires,” Tripp said. “And they would have more time to put together a better plan that accommodates SB 23.”
The Planning Commission's recommendation calls for the moratorium to remain in effect until the state approves Lewes' new comprehensive plan or Dec. 31, 2027, whichever comes first.
The recommendation does not take effect unless it is adopted by the mayor and City Council.