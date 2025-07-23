LEWES, Del – A group of 12 people living on Hoornkill Avenue are requesting annexation into the City of Lewes, and the process begins today with the first meeting of the Lewes Hoornkill Annexation Committee.
The area under consideration for annexation starts at 18 Hoornkill Avenue and extends southwest. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. at Lewes City Hall, where committee members will begin reviewing the request and its implications.
A formal committee was established to evaluate the annexation proposal, including infrastructure needs, potential service expansions, zoning impacts, and community input. It is the latest annexation effort Lewes has seen in recent years.