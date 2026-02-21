Lewes African American Heritage Commission

A Black History Month panel in Lewes will revisit the powerful memories and legacy of a playground that once brought a divided community together. (Lewes African American Heritage Commission)

LEWES, Del. - A once-beloved gathering place that shaped generations of childhood memories will be the focus of a Black History Month panel discussion hosted by the Lewes African American Heritage Commission.

The event, titled “This Used to Be My Playground … Remembering the Lewes Community Playground,” will take place Feb. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lewes Elementary School.

Lewes Community Playground remembered during Black History Month panel

(Lewes African American Heritage Commission)

The talks will explore the history and lasting impact of the Lewes Community Playground, which opened in 1957 during segregation near Park Avenue at what is now Shipcarpenter Square. At the time, organizers say the playground provided a rare safe space for Black children and later became a setting for early integration through shared play and community connection.

Former residents and community members will share personal memories and reflections on the playground’s role in Lewes history, says the program,  highlighting how it served as both a refuge and a place where relationships across racial lines began to form, according to the organization.

The Lewes African American Heritage Commission says the event is free and open to the public, plus refreshments will be served following the program.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you