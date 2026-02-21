Lewes Community Playground remembered during Black History Month panel

LEWES, Del. - A once-beloved gathering place that shaped generations of childhood memories will be the focus of a Black History Month panel discussion hosted by the Lewes African American Heritage Commission.
The event, titled “This Used to Be My Playground … Remembering the Lewes Community Playground,” will take place Feb. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lewes Elementary School.
The talks will explore the history and lasting impact of the Lewes Community Playground, which opened in 1957 during segregation near Park Avenue at what is now Shipcarpenter Square. At the time, organizers say the playground provided a rare safe space for Black children and later became a setting for early integration through shared play and community connection.
Former residents and community members will share personal memories and reflections on the playground’s role in Lewes history, says the program, highlighting how it served as both a refuge and a place where relationships across racial lines began to form, according to the organization.
The Lewes African American Heritage Commission says the event is free and open to the public, plus refreshments will be served following the program.