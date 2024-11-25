LEWES, Del. — The Lewes Finance Committee is beginning a study to explore a community and visitor parking program.
The committee had a meeting Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. to discuss the idea, among other agenda items.
For some locals, like Loretta Stickley, biking has become a preferred mode of transportation to avoid the seasonal parking crunch.
"I feel it is a little bit challenging, in the summertime especially," said Stickley. "And dangerous for bikers in the summertime, also."
The study aims to evaluate the revenue generated from parking while also addressing how drivers and cyclists can better coexist on Lewes’ roads.
"I think it would be great if the homeowners, whoever pays taxes, should be able to park in the city," Stickley said. "They need to have some kind of permit or something, but they need to be able to park free, especially in the summertime."
Currently, downtown parking in Lewes costs $1.50 per hour from May 1 to Oct. 14. The city also provides six free parking lots.
At the beach in Lewes, the rate is $2.50 per hour—lower than neighboring Rehoboth Beach, where parking costs $4 per hour.
Some residents see the issue as an opportunity to rethink how parking affects the city’s aesthetics and functionality.
Marty Sechehay envisions a pedestrian-friendly downtown.
"There's a dream, whenever I drive down Second Street," Sechehay said. "I think what a beautiful pedestrian way that could make if we eliminated parking there; outdoor dining, shops, etcetera."
Still, Sechehay acknowledged the need for more parking infrastructure, suggesting a parking garage in the M&T Bank lot as a potential solution.
The Finance Committee hopes the study will provide clarity on whether the city should make changes or maintain its current approach. The committee says it hopes to have the study results by fall 2025 to have the findings in place for 2026.