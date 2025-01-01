LEWES, Del. - Hazel Downs Brittingham, a beloved historian, author and lifelong Lewes resident, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 30, at the age of 97.
Born on Nov. 12, 1927, in her family's Lewes home, Hazel dedicated her life to preserving and sharing the rich history of her hometown and beyond. Her remarkable contributions to historical research, community service and education have left an indelible mark on Lewes and its legacy say family members.
Her fascination with history began in 1945 while working at Sussex Trust Company, where she researched property records dating back to the 1600s. She authored two books, John Clowes Jr., Broadkill Patriot: A History of Sussex County During the Revolutionary War and Lantern on Lewes, Where the Past is Present: A Collection of Historical Vignettes, which documented Lewes's unique place in American history.
Brittingham was an integral part of Groome United Methodist Church, serving in numerous roles, including church historian and choir member. She also contributed to preserving the church’s stained-glass windows and chronicled its history in a booklet for its centennial celebration.
She was also a founding member of the Lewes Historical Society and instrumental in creating the Lewes Walking Tour, used during multiple celebrations, including the nation’s bicentennial in 1976 and Lewes’s 350th anniversary in 1981. Her extensive collection of documents and photographs has been displayed at the Lewes Historical Society and the Lewes Library, and in 2017, the Lewes Historical Society honored her by naming its archival center the Hazel Brittingham Collections Center.
Brittingham was recognized with numerous accolades, including the Lewes Historical Society’s Dr. James E. Marvil Lifetime Service Award and the DAR Women in American History Award, which placed her name and contributions in the Americana Collection of the DAR Museum in Washington, D.C.
Her dedication to the community extended into other areas of service, including roles with the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis and the Sussex County March of Dimes. She was a charter member of the Friends of the Lewes Library, a founding president of DeVries Business and Professional Women, and an active member of the Lewes Planning and Zoning Commission.
Brittingham is survived by her son, Alan Kim Brittingham and his wife, Sue; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, all of Sussex County. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Emory Brittingham and her siblings, Helen D. Morris and Sidney L. Downs Jr.
Funeral services will take place Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel in Lewes, with viewing beginning at 10 a.m. A viewing will also be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Greater Lewes Foundation, Fourth Street Preserve.