LEWES, Del. - Hospitality Night has been a tradition in the city of Lewes for over 30 years. This year the event was held Dec. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. Each year, the celebration is held on the first Thursday of December, as a kick-off to the Christmas weekend, with the parade held annually on the first Saturday of December.
The Lewes Chamber of Commerce says the night serves as a way for downtown merchants to give back to their customers, offering discounts, drinks and treats.
Outdoor attendance was slightly down this year, likely due to strong winds, according the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. The jazz band and chorus from Cape Henlopen High School were also not able to perform this year due to weather. The Lewes Chamber of Commerce says they still saw a lot of people inside the businesses downtown.
Hospitality Night also features Santa's house and a brief visit from Santa himself, according to the Lewes Chamber of Commerce.
Michiko Seto, the owner of Blooming Boutique says it was a great night.
"We had a DJ out front of the store, and we had doorbuster deals; we had specials. We served boozy hot chocolate, we had a poinsettia cocktail, and a spiked cider cocktail, so we had a lots of fun in the store. People were out shopping and having a good time; they were dancing in the streets." said Seto.
Kat Townsend with Lewes Gifts says a lot of people came to the store, and that she's grateful local businesses get this opportunity to give back to their customers.
"They give to us, so in any way we can, we give back." said Townsend.