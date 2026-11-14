LEWES, Del. - Students and families can learn about college financial aid options and get help completing the FAFSA during a free workshop at the Lewes Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Stand By Me Next Gen, a partnership between the state of Delaware and United Way of Delaware, will host the event beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the library.
The library says the first session, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., will cover grants, scholarships, loans, FAFSA procedures and other college support services.
A second session will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., offering hands-on assistance for students and families completing the 2027-28 FAFSA. According to the library the application is required to receive federal and state financial aid and is used for many scholarship opportunities.
Registration is available at online.