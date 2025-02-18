LEWES, Del. - At a meeting Feb. 18 at 5 p.m., the Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission is discussing, and possibly taking action, on the short and long-term plans for the commission and which parks projects to prioritize.
The strategic plan table has 100 items on it regarding different park initiatives, some being cited for safety issues, some waiting approval and some nearly completed.
Diana Firth, who lives in Lewes, has her own thoughts on which projects the city should prioritize.
"I love nature. So, I think it's incredibly important for everyone to do a lot of nature immersion. So more trees would be great. I see a lot of construction going on in the area, which is wonderful, but I also hope that we can keep trees, lots of nature, and flowers," said Firth.
Kathy and Rick O'Connell, who also live in Lewes, have other concerns.
"Just it keeping safe for walkers, bike riders, would be a key to me. Continue to add trails every time you make a new development, and connect the trails between the communities, so you're not having to go out to the street to go to the next connection trail," said the O'Connells.