LEWES, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested Daniel Wilkowski, 39, of Lewes, on charges of stalking and sexual harassment following incidents reported in December.

According to investigators, a woman contacted police on Dec. 26, 2024,  regarding over 40 unsolicited and sexually explicit emails sent by Wilkowski over the course of a week. After multiple attempts to locate Wilkowski, he was apprehended by the Milton Police Department on Jan. 4, during an unrelated investigation.

Wilkowski was charged with felony stalking and sexual harassment, arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,100 secured bond. (DSP)

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

