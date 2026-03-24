LEWES, Del. - Getting onto local trails could soon become easier in Lewes.
The city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Committee is proposing the removal of double bollards at trail entrances, replacing them with a single post design aimed at improving access and consistency across the trail system.
Committee members say the change could also enhance safety, aligning Lewes with more common practices used in other communities.
“One of the things this committee has talked about for quite a while is making that recommendation to mayor and city council, that we look at taking the two bollards and making them into one, one consistency for the rest of the trail, also improving safety because it is sort of the usual practice now,” said Mary Roth, chair of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Committee.
The Lewes City Council must still review and approve the proposal before any changes are made.