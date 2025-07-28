LEWES, Del. — City leaders in Lewes are set to receive an update Monday afternoon on the future of the old Army Reserve Center on Savannah Road, which is being planned for redevelopment into a new municipal complex.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m., where the Lewes Board of Public Works and other city officials are expected to discuss the next steps in the project.
In the spring, the city completed Phase 1 of an environmental study of the site, which included testing for contamination and hazardous materials.
Plans call for the building to serve as a consolidated facility for city operations, including offices for the City of Lewes, the Lewes Police Department, and the Board of Public Works.