LEWES, Del. - Parents in the Lewes Crossing neighborhood are raising concerns about what they describe as "an extremely long bus route" to and from Lewes Elementary School.
According to the parents, students' pick-up time is scheduled for 7:27 a.m., even though school doesn't start until 8:55 a.m., and the drop-off is scheduled for 4:59 p.m. Parents are worried about their children having a nine-and-a-half-hour school day, including the bus ride. Additional concerns include children having bathroom accidents on the bus and falling asleep on the way home.
The Cape Henlopen School District sent CoastTV News a statement that reads, "The routing process is managed by a system called VEO Trans. This system considers various factors, including speed limits and students' specific locations, to determine the optimal routes. Once the information is plotted in the system, we carefully review and make adjustments as necessary." The statement continued, "We understand the importance of minimizing students' ride times and continuously work to shorten these routes whenever possible. Ultimately, our goal is to provide the safest and most efficient transportation possible for all students and we are committed to ensuring the safety of our students during their bus rides."
Parents say their kids have dealt with a long bus route for the past two years, with pick-up times at 7:45 a.m. and drop-off times between 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. They find it "unreasonable" that even more time has been added this year.
