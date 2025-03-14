LEWES, Del. — The Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission will discuss short- and long-term plans for the city’s parks system during its meeting on Monday, March 17. Officials may take action on various projects, including distinguishing between capital and routine improvements.
The commission’s capital projects list contains more than 50 items, according to city records. Discussions are expected to focus on funding priorities and timelines for park enhancements.
Several items on the list are marked as safety issues, including lighting at Canalfront Park, Savannah Beach and Johnnie Walker Beach. Repairing bricks at Zwaanendael Park is listed as a safety issue, as well as the walkway around George H.P. Smith Park, with the city wanting to bring in ADA compliance after the pond is rehabilitated.
As a senior in Lewes, Barbara McGonigal, thinks this is a good idea.
"The safety part of it would be for me walking, like what's underneath on the ground, as long as it would be something that would make me feel more steady as I'm walking along, maybe railings here or there would be helpful," said McGonigal.
Lewes local, Ann Hofmann, thinks it's important to maintain what the city has to offer.
"I would think that it would be important to make sure there's adequate lighting without harming; not creating light pollution," said Hofmann.
Some people in Lewes, like McGonigal, think there's other safety issues to be addressed that aren't currently listed.
"The lighting on the trail or a little bit safer entries to get onto the trail," said McGonigal. "It's a lot of stones that are loose and everything."
The Parks and Recreation Commission meets March 17 at 5 p.m.