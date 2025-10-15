LEWES, Del. - The Lewes mayor and City Council have asked the Planning Commission to review the residency requirement for Accessory Dwelling Units, following a discussion during their workshop in May.
At a Wednesday Planning Commission meeting, officials will hear from the public about the requirement that property owners must live in one of the dwellings as part of an ADU.
This comes after concerns were raised about several properties within the city where both the primary and accessory units are being used as short-term rentals. These properties are currently considered non-conforming under city code.
City officials noted that non-conforming properties typically come into compliance when ownership changes, as rental licenses are non-transferable. Until then, properties remain non-conforming unless there is a change in ownership or an expansion of either unit.
During the workshop, council members acknowledged the number of non-compliant properties and expressed hope that these would transition into compliance over time.