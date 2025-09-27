LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Art Committee is inviting locals to join an "adult arts learning excursion" to the renowned Grounds for Sculpture in Trenton, New Jersey, on Wednesday, Oct. 15.
The daylong trip includes round-trip coach transportation from the Rollins Center parking lot at 101 Adams Ave. in Lewes. The group will depart at 8 a.m. and return by 7 p.m. The cost is $100 per person and includes both transportation and a group-rate entrance ticket to the sculpture park. Payment may be made by cash or check payable to the City of Lewes, with "Public Art Tour" noted.
Set on 42 acres, Grounds for Sculpture is a celebrated arboretum and sculpture garden that blends contemporary art with nature. The site offers more than 300 sculptures by both well-known and emerging artists, set amid landscaped grounds, water features and indoor galleries.
Lunch is not included in the ticket price, but organizers say participants will have access to several on-site dining options.
The registration deadline is Oct. 1 and space is limited. For more information, contact Giulia Kirsch at gkirsch@ci.lewes.de.us or call 302-645-7777 ext. 109.