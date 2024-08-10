LEWES, Del. – The Lewes Community Garden is hosting a free educational program on pollinator gardening this summer. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9:30 a.m. and will be presented by Sussex County Master Gardeners. The program is open to the public and aims to educate attendees on the importance of supporting pollinators.
Pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem. According to the group, they are vital for the pollination of many food crops and flowering plants. Additionally, birds and other wildlife rely on pollinator larvae as a food source. Unfortunately, the population of native pollinators is declining due to factors like habitat loss, disease and pesticide use said the gardeners. The workshop will provide information on how to create pollinator-friendly habitats using native plants.
The Lewes Community Garden encourages attendees to explore the new pollinator garden during the event. The program will be held at the garden located on Park Road, between the Lewes Dog Park and the UDE wind turbine. Participants should bring a chair and water, and be prepared to walk a short distance on grass down a small hill. Parking is available along the road, however the event will be canceled in case of heavy rain.
For more information, visit www.LewesCommunityGarden.org or email lewescommunitygarden@gmail.com.