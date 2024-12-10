LEWES Del.- Scott Wilkinson and his team of Master Naturalists have started their project at the Fourth Street Preserve in downtown Lewes to identify and remove invasive species.
They’ve already made 520 observations across 77 different species, and plan to start removing the invasive plants early next year. This project is led by the Greater Lewes Foundation to restore the land, create spaces for people to enjoy, and provide educational opportunities for the community.
The Fourth Street Preserve which is the last open space in Lewes city limits, is being preserved by the Open Space Alliance, which is working to raise $8 million by 2025 to protect the land, home to wildlife like a bald eagle’s nest
The preserve is not only ecologically important but historically significant as well, dating back to 1674. It is set to become Delaware's first Urban Forest, a project supported by the State Forestry Division. The Open Space Alliance is also working with the University of Delaware and the Cape Henlopen School District to provide educational programs at the preserve.