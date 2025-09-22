LEWES, Del.- Lewes Public Library is hosting both Author Christopher C. Gorham and Paul Sparrow, the host of Fireside Chat for a discussion about Gorham's new book, "Matisse at War: Art and Resistance in Nazi Occupied France" on Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
In his book, Gorham explores the life of artist Henri Matisse during World War II, where he took refuge in the city of Nice during the French Resistance. The book goes through Matisse’s art along with the fascism, violence, and hate that him and his family faced.
Gorham is also a lawyer and educator. He holds degrees from Tufts University and the University of Michigan, and has served on the editorial staff of the Syracuse Law Review.
Joining him for the discussion is Paul Sparrow, author of "Awakening the Spirit of America: FDR’s War of Words with Charles Lindbergh—and the Battle to Save Democracy." He is not only a writer but also a historical consultant, and former Director of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum.
The event will take place at Lewes Public Library, with an option to attend virtually via Zoom. Registration is required for all attendees, both in-person or online.