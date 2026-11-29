LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will host paleontologist Steve Brusatte for a virtual discussion about his new book, “The Story of Birds: A New History from Their Dinosaur Origins to the Present,” on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The discussion, part of the library's Science and Society lecture series, will take place at 5 p.m. via Zoom.
Brusatte will explore the 150-million-year evolutionary history of birds, from their dinosaur ancestors to the more than 10,000 species that exist today. The discussion will examine how birds adapted to changing climates and survived events such as asteroid impacts.
Brusatte will also share his experiences collecting fossils and discovering extinct species.
A professor of paleontology and evolution at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, Brusatte has identified and described more than two dozen new species of dinosaurs and other fossils and published more than 200 research papers.
His books, “The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs” and “The Story of Birds,” are New York Times bestsellers. He also serves as a paleontology consultant for the “Jurassic World” film franchise and the BBC's “Walking with Dinosaurs.”
Those interested in attending can register online or call the Lewes Public Library at 302-645-2733.