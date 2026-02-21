SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Officials in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach have announced parking restrictions, service changes and snow emergency routes ahead of a winter storm forecast to begin Sunday night.
In Lewes, a snow emergency will take effect at 6 p.m. Sunday. Parking will be prohibited on designated snow emergency routes so crews can clear roads safely and efficiently. Cars left on those streets are subject to enforcement.
Lewes officials also said:
Waste and recycling collection scheduled for Monday will move to Tuesday, and Tuesday pickup will shift to Wednesday.
Residents should not place trash or recycling bins in roadways or on sidewalks during the storm.
Sidewalks and walkways must be cleared within 24 hours after the snowfall ends.
Power outages should be reported to the Lewes Board of Public Works.
Lewes’ designated snow emergency routes include:
Cedar Avenue — entire length
Dewey Avenue — from Kings Highway to Savannah Road
Kings Highway — from city limits to Savannah Road
Ocean View Boulevard — from West Fourth Street to Canary Drive
Savannah Road — from city limits to Cape Henlopen Drive
Second Street — entire length
West Fourth Street — from New Road to Savannah Road
In Rehoboth Beach, an emergency route declaration will take effect at 9 p.m. Sunday.
There will be no parking on the following streets until snow removal operations are complete:
Rehoboth Avenue
Bayard Avenue
State Road
City officials said vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Drivers are urged to yield to snowplows and emergency vehicles, avoid unnecessary travel and stay clear of downed power lines or flooded areas.
Both cities said they will continue monitoring conditions and provide updates as the storm develops.