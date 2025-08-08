Lewes shooting under investigation by Delaware State Police

Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting in Lewes that left a woman injured. According to investigators, it happened on Friday, August 8, at about 12:03 a.m.

LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting in Lewes that left a woman injured.

According to investigators, it happened on Friday, August 8, at about 12:03 a.m. Troopers say they were called to the 17000 block of Evette Lane for reports of gunfire.

Officials say an unknown suspect fired shots at an occupied home. Troopers say a 40-year-old woman inside was struck and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to state police, a man and a child were also in the home at the time but were not hurt.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you