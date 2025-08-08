Lewes shooting under investigation by Delaware State Police

LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting in Lewes that left a woman injured.
According to investigators, it happened on Friday, August 8, at about 12:03 a.m. Troopers say they were called to the 17000 block of Evette Lane for reports of gunfire.
Officials say an unknown suspect fired shots at an occupied home. Troopers say a 40-year-old woman inside was struck and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
According to state police, a man and a child were also in the home at the time but were not hurt.
Troopers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.