LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes is shortening the annual Doo-Dah Parade route and duration this Independence Day because of a forecast calling for dangerously high temperatures and humidity.
City leaders said the changes are being made to reduce prolonged exposure to extreme heat for parade participants, spectators, city employees, police officers, emergency medical personnel, volunteers and other public safety partners.
The parade, traditionally held on the Fourth of July, will still take place but will begin promptly at 5 p.m. and is expected to last no longer than 45 minutes, according to the city. National Weather Service forecasts call for prolonged excessive heat, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke during outdoor events.
Mayor Amy Marasco said protecting the community while preserving a longtime tradition is the city's priority.
"Our Fourth of July traditions are an important part of what makes Lewes such a special community, and we know how much the Doo-Dah Parade means to residents and visitors alike," said Mayor Amy Marasco "By making these adjustments, we're protecting the health and safety of everyone involved, from the volunteers and first responders who make these celebrations possible to the families lining the parade route. We appreciate the community's understanding and cooperation as we work together to celebrate Independence Day safely."
Updated Doo-Dah Parade details
The parade will begin on Manila Avenue, turn left onto Kings Highway, right onto Savannah Road, left onto Second Street and left onto Market Street. It will end on Market Street between Second and Third streets.
All parade entrants must line up on Manila Avenue. Only those lined up on Manila Avenue will be allowed to participate. Entrants staged on Savannah Road will not be permitted to join the parade.
The Lewes Police Department will lead the parade, and by 5:25 p.m. all participants must be off Manila Avenue and moving along Kings Highway to keep the parade on schedule. The Lewes Police Department and DelDOT will trail the parade to provide traffic control and officially conclude the event.
The city also reminded families that the annual Old-Fashioned Games for Kids will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Second Street, before the hottest part of the day.
The city encourages everyone celebrating Independence Day to drink plenty of water, limit alcohol consumption, seek shade or air-conditioned spaces, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, reapply sunscreen and watch for signs of heat-related illness.
More updates to and a compilation of events for the Fourth of July can be found on the CoastTV guide here.