LEWES, Del.- Small Business Saturday in Lewes, is bringing more than just holiday shopping to downtown as Santa Claus makes his annual arrival.
It's the most wonderful time of the year for local shoppers and small business in Lewes. Small Business Saturday gives people a chance to get a head start on their holiday shopping while supporting the local stores that make the Lewes community unique.
To kick off the holiday cheer, Santa Claus arrived by boat at the Lewes City Dock. Betsy Reamer with the Lewes Chamber of Commerce says the holiday event brings people from the community together and shop small. "We want them to come into the municipalities of small towns and support the small businesses that are here. And so having an event like this that drives families to come into town is what the idea was and why we did it." She explained.
Santa will be back in Lewes December 10, 12, 17, 19 and 22.