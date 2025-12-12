LEWES, Del. — Lewes officials are exploring a residential parking permit program.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, the mayor said the city is reviewing models used in Rehoboth Beach and other municipalities around the country. A committee is expected to begin meeting this week, with most of the work set to take place next year, according to Lewes Mayor Amy Marasco.
City leaders plan to research options and present recommendations to council by May, allowing time to develop an implementation plan.
“The thought is to really use best practices from other communities,” Marasco said at the meeting.
Currently, Lewes uses a metered parking system, divided into two areas: downtown and beaches. There are also multiple non-metered parking lots throughout the city.