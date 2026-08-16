LEWES, Del. - Lewes Unleashed celebrated 10 years of bringing dogs and their owners together Sunday at its private dog park off Park Road.
Organizers marked the nonprofit's anniversary with what members described as a familiar routine: dogs playing while their owners socialized and caught up with one another. A handful of the dogs also received pup cups and biscuits as part of the celebration.
But members say the relationships built at the park extend beyond their pets.
“You also come here, check on them, make sure everybody has a good day,” member Bud Knudsen says. “If you don't, follow up with them afterwards.”
Knudsen regularly visits the park, which has helped create a close-knit community whose members look out for one another.
“It's amazing,” Knudsen tells CoastTV. “I would say we have about 15 people that are on text chains, and, you know, we check in if we don't see you at the dog park, not even for the dog, just to see how the people are doing.”
Lewes Unleashed operates as a nonprofit organization and offers memberships to its private dog park. Those interested in joining can find membership information on the Lewes Unleashed website.