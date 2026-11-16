LEWES, Del.- The City is warning people about fraudulent emails impersonating the city and attempting to collect money through unauthorized wire transfers.
According to officials, phishing emails are being sent to multiple community members. Although the messages may appear legitimate, the City of Lewes did not authorize them.
Leaders say some of the fraudulent emails include the official city seal. They may contain information specific to the person receiving the message, making them appear to be legitimate invoices or payment requests.
The city emphasized that it will never request payment through a wire transfer.
Anyone who receives a suspicious email or invoice claiming to be from the city is urged not to respond, click any links or send money.
City leaders are also advising people to carefully examine the sender's email address. Legitimate emails from the City of Lewes end with @ci.lewes.de.us.
Other warning signs include incorrect names or job titles and requests for wire transfer information.
The city said it accepts payments through cash, checks or credit cards and will not ask customers to provide wire transfer information.
Leaders are reminding the public to verify payment requests directly with the city before sending money or providing sensitive financial information.