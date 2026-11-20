NEWARK, Del. - A 24-year-old New Castle man has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 2 1/2 years for a 2025 crash in Newark that killed a University of Delaware student and injured several others.
Gordon Turner was sentenced Friday, Nov. 20, following convictions on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, manslaughter and assault, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
The crash happened in April 2025, after police approached Turner in a stolen U-Haul truck at the Newark Shopping Center.
According to the DOJ, Turner fled from the shopping center onto East Main Street, where he struck and killed University of Delaware student Marina Vasconcelos and critically injured another student. Several other students suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Turner was convicted of first-degree murder, manslaughter, two counts of first-degree assault, six counts of third-degree assault, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, disregarding a police signal, second-degree reckless endangering and motor vehicle theft.
“Nothing can bring back the life that was lost or undo the harm that was wrought upon the victims, but thanks to the dedication of our DOJ team and our partners in the Newark Police Department, the perpetrator has been brought to justice. Our hearts remain with the victims and their loved ones as they heal," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
Newark Police Chief Mark Farrall said he hopes the sentence provides some measure of closure for those affected.
“While no sentence can undo the tragic loss of life,” said Newark Police Chief Mark Farrall, “we are pleased with the court’s decision and hope this outcome provides some measure of justice and closure for the victim’s family.”