Lighting and crossover improvements to route 113

FRANKFORD, DEL. - Changes are coming to Route 113 in Frankford. At a town council meeting Tuesday night, the council discussed a proposal from the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). These changes would include upgraded lighting along the roadway as well modifying the current crossovers found throughout.
Frankford Town Manager Sheldon Hudson says the town is working with DelDOT on upcoming improvements to Route 113, including new streetlights and possible crossover changes.
While some lighting upgrades are already in place, crossover changes remain in the planning phase. Hudson says the town is urging DelDOT to keep the Frankford Avenue crossover open, a key route for local drivers.
“Our concern is pushing too much traffic to Daisy Street, which already sees heavy truck use,” Hudson said.
He added that better lighting will improve safety, and he appreciates DelDOT’s willingness to involve the town early. No official timeline has been set.
“We want to keep our blue-collar roots but also evolve,” Hudson said. “The town’s growing, and that’s exciting.”