DELAWARE- Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has announced a plan to bolster support for farmers and rural communities across Delaware. The plan emphasizes Blunt Rochester's agricultural policy experience in the House of Representatives and her work on rural development.
The Congresswoman says she used her involvement in the 2018 Farm Bill, to understand the connections between the farming community, access to healthy food and affordability of groceries. According to Blunt Rochester, the plan outlines the importance of inclusivity in the industry, particularly in supporting Black farmers and addressing historical injustices.
The plan is part of Blunt Rochester's broader "Delivering for Delaware" initiative and she says it draws from her experience serving on the House Committee on Agriculture.
Currently, Lisa Blunt Rochester is running for Senate. According to Blunt Rochester, her agriculture plan details a roadmap for bipartisan and innovative approaches to meet the challenges facing Delaware's farming community and ensure access to healthy, affordable food for all residents.