CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A fire caused by a lithium-ion battery damaged a Cambridge apartment Thursday evening, displacing four people and causing an estimated $600,000 in losses, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The fire happened around 5 p.m. at 314 Crusader Road in Dorchester County. The apartment was occupied at the time, and the fire was discovered by one of the people living there. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Investigators say the fire began inside the apartment and was an accident. The likely cause was a lithium-ion battery failure, according the fire marshal. Smoke alarms inside the home were present and activated during the fire.
The Rescue Fire Company responded with more than 50 firefighters, who were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in structural damage and $100,000 in contents loss.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate. The four displaced people are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.