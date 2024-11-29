MILFORD, Del. - As the holiday season approaches and you begin your holiday shopping, local business are gearing up for customers during Small Business Saturday.
Small business Saturday is a marketing initiative to encourage people to shop locally during the holidays. It's the day after Black Friday and just two days before Cyber Monday.
Shelby Grant is preparing to take on yet another holiday season. Grant owns Junebugs and Babybugs Boutiques at The Shops at Penny Square in Milford.
She's in the store finding ways to create a memorable experience for customers.
"We're going to be offering refreshments. We're going to be doing some discounts and different sales and deals so that people can come out and really just enjoy the weekend," said Grant.
Grant hopes to see new and returning customers this Small Business Saturday. Two years into her businesses and Grant feels twice as ready as she did last year to help people in Milford find the perfect gift for a loved one.
"I love working with people every day. It's so much fun to dress people for events or to help them pick out gifts or jewelry. It's something I look forward to every day," she explained.
Long time business owner, Zachary King, owns the building. He understands how important Small Business Saturday is.
"So these days are big for small businesses. It helps them keep their rent paid. It helps them keep their electric bill paid. It allows them to make a little bit of extra money. You know, that reach kicks off the holiday season too," King explained.
In that same building you will also find The Crafty Reader, a book store. Studio You Salon and Spa and Shock Vinyl, a vinyl record shop.
No matter what you're looking for this holiday season, local businesses will have great deals and great community connections this Small Business Saturday.