DELAWARE - President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union on Tuesday night. Trump highlighted domestic issues and made the case for foreign policy efforts to Americans feeling uneasy about the president's priorities, as the Associated Press put it.
For Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, the president's address was not a serious assessment of the state of the union.
"It was a trail of falsehoods dressed up as accomplishments in defense of a disastrous agenda," said McBride. "He has undermined our progress on climate and strained our alliances abroad—all while pursuing political retribution against anyone who dares to disagree with him."
U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) referred to the address has hopeless.
"I hear from Delawareans every day concerned about the lack of opportunity in an economy that doesn’t work for them, the loss of security that comes with losing health care coverage, and the injustice of unaccountable and out-of-control ICE agents," said Coons. "If he wants to restore Americans’ belief in the future of our country, he should stop with the self-congratulations we heard tonight and work on fulfilling those promises."
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer stood with the speech of Governor Abigail Spanberger of Virginia in a Facebook post. Meyer said Trump is leaving it to governors to unite America.