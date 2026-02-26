DELMARVA - Patchy fog may linger across Sussex County early Friday, potentially lowering visibility for the morning commute, before conditions turn drier and remain relatively calm into Saturday morning, forecasters said.
The fog risk is highest around daybreak Friday, especially in areas that picked up rainfall Thursday evening. Widespread dense fog is not expected, but pockets of thicker fog could develop, particularly in low-lying spots and near rivers, bays and marshy areas.
After the fog lifts Friday morning, Sussex County is expected to stay dry through the day, with no additional precipitation anticipated. The quiet pattern continues Friday night into Saturday morning, with generally dry conditions expected.
A more significant change arrives later in the weekend, when an arctic front is forecast to sweep through late Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a turn toward much colder air.