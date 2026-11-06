MILLVILLE, Del. - Millville is experiencing significant growth in its population, housing, and home values, bringing new opportunities for local businesses while raising concerns about whether infrastructure can keep pace.
According to financial projections presented to the town in September by PFM, a financial management company, Millville has experienced growth at a rate that stands out in Sussex County and across Delaware.
From 2014 to 2024, the town’s total number of housing units increased by more than 200%, while the median home value rose 84.3%, according to the report.
Millville’s population also grew from 974 residents in 2014 to 2,430 in 2024.
For local businesses, the growing population means more potential customers but also increased competition.
Quaniah Knights, co-owner of Al Casapulla’s Subs & Steaks, one of Millville’s earlier restaurants along Route 26, says the growth has pushed the business to adapt.
“We see we’re competing with other people; we have to stay up with the times,” Knights says. “So we incorporated DoorDash, and that’s been working really well for us.”
While Knights views growth positively, others are focused on whether the town’s infrastructure can handle the increasing population.
“The increasing population will outstrip the infrastructure,” one community member said.
Transportation is among the concerns. In August, the Delaware Department of Transportation began a community transportation study focused primarily on Route 26, a major roadway through the area.
Robert Maron moved to Millville from New York four years ago. He said traffic becomes noticeably heavier during the summer months.
“During the summer, the traffic is incredible, or the difference between the offseason,” Maron says. “You see it, because I live right off of Route 26 and you see it all the time. You have to really budget your time and account for it during the busy season.”
Another resident expressed concern about what continued development could mean without corresponding improvements.
“Without improving the roads or anything, it’s going to get crowded here,” Maron says.
Town leaders are also preparing for what Millville could look like as available land continues to be developed.
Mayor Ron Belinko said he expects the town to be built out within the next five years. He said the focus moving forward will be planning for infrastructure that can support the growing community, including roads and first responder services.
As Millville continues to add homes and residents, the town faces the challenge of ensuring its infrastructure and services grow alongside its population.