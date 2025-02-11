OCEAN CITY, Md. – A lockdown at Ocean City Elementary School has been lifted following a verbal threat, according to Worcester County Public Schools. Emergency response procedures were activated, but authorities have found that the threat was unverified.
Law enforcement remains on-site as students are dismissed at the regularly scheduled early dismissal time of 1 p.m. Parents picking up their children must use Keyser Point Road and turn east onto Center Drive, where law enforcement and school officials will direct traffic. Buses will follow the same route.
The announcement of a lockdown was posted to the Worcester County Public Schools' Facebook page at about 11:50 a.m. During the lockdown, protocal includes students and staff being secured in the nearest locked area, maintaining silence and preparing to evade or defend if necessary.
School officials advise that dismissal may take longer than usual and ask for patience and cooperation from parents and guardians.