The announcement of a lockdown was posted to the Worcester County Public Schools' Facebook page at about 11:50 a.m. During the lockdown, protocal includes students and staff being secured in the nearest locked area, maintaining silence and preparing to evade or defend if necessary. (Worcester County Public Schools)

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A lockdown at Ocean City Elementary School has been lifted following a verbal threat, according to Worcester County Public Schools.  Emergency response procedures were activated, but authorities have found that the threat was unverified.

Law enforcement remains on-site as students are dismissed at the regularly scheduled early dismissal time of 1 p.m. Parents picking up their children must use Keyser Point Road and turn east onto Center Drive, where law enforcement and school officials will direct traffic. Buses will follow the same route.

School officials advise that dismissal may take longer than usual and ask for patience and cooperation from parents and guardians.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

