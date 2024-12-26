Long-Term repairs to US 50 Bridge in Ocean City set to resume in January

MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) announced that long-term repairs on the US 50 (Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge) over the Sinepuxent Bay in Ocean City, Worcester County, will continue next week.
According to MDOT SHA, starting Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, crews will work around the clock on the drawspan's machinery room areas. This work will require closures of the roadway, sidewalk, and marine channel. Weather permitting, repairs are expected to wrap up by March 17.
To maintain traffic flow during the project, MDOT SHA said the two eastbound lanes and the eastbound sidewalk of the bridge will be closed, with two-way traffic redirected to the westbound lanes.
Covington Machine and Welding, the contractor for the project, will use barriers, barrels, and cones to guide drivers safely through the work zone. MDOT SHA added that electronic signs and arrow panels will inform motorists of the closures and traffic pattern changes.
The marine channel will also be closed as construction barges are used to install new structural components of the bridge. However, vessels that do not require the drawspan to open can pass under adjacent spans. MDOT SHA stated it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and local officials to minimize disruptions to marine traffic.