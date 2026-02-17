DELAWARE - A room packed with electricians, contractors, fire alarm installers and audio installers waited Monday for a decision from Delaware’s Board of Electrical Examiners on whether to require licensing for work performed on projects under 50 volts.
Board members say the proposed requirement would promote safety and consistency across electrical installations statewide. But some in the crowd questioned the need for new regulations, arguing that low-voltage work has long been performed safely under existing industry standards.
Bill Sahm, who installs audio equipment and other low-voltage systems, said in his 30 years on the job he has never encountered a safety issue related to sub-50-volt work. “It’s a money grab,” Sahm said. “They’re looking for something else. We follow the standards, and so does everyone else that was here today.”
James Murphy, a member of the Board of Electrical Examiners, said the proposal is not meant to single out any specific trade or company. “This is about creating a standard that everyone can follow,” Murphy said.
Critics of the proposal argue the rule could impact thousands of jobs and place an added burden on small businesses across the state.
Sahm said if the rule passes, it would effectively make his team’s extensive training obsolete.“We perform to the standards of common electrical practices, and we have more certifications than any electrician could ever imagine having on our staff,” Sahm said. “They take probably 500 hours of training a year to stay up to today’s standard.”
Board members are still determining what the final rule would include, such as whether all low-voltage installations would require licensing and inspection including projects as small as ceiling fan installations and whether licenses would be required for each business or for each individual employee.